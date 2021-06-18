Heat & Humidity returns this weekend

Not a washout, but we'll have isolated storms

Here’s your 7-day forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Chance of a shower after midnight. Lows will be in the upper 60’s to low 70’s.

Saturday: Partly sunny, humidity returns, and isolated showers. Highs will be in the upper 80’s.

Sunday: Partly sunny with a chance of a stray shower or storm. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to low 90’s.

Monday: Partly sunny with isolated showers and storms in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to low 90’s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with showers and storms likely. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80’s.

Wednesday: Becoming mostly sunny and less humid. Highs will be in the upper 70’s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs will be in the upper 70’s to low 80’s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs will be in the mid 80’s.

Have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Michael Del Sontro