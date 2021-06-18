Heat & Humidity returns this weekend

Here’s your 7-day forecast:
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Chance of a shower after midnight. Lows will be in the upper 60’s to low 70’s.
Saturday: Partly sunny, humidity returns, and isolated showers. Highs will be in the upper 80’s.
Sunday: Partly sunny with a chance of a stray shower or storm. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to low 90’s.
Monday: Partly sunny with isolated showers and storms in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to low 90’s.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with showers and storms likely. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80’s.
Wednesday: Becoming mostly sunny and less humid. Highs will be in the upper 70’s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs will be in the upper 70’s to low 80’s.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs will be in the mid 80’s.
Have a great weekend!
Meteorologist Michael Del Sontro