Heat, humidity, & 90’s to begin the week

Here’s a look at your 7-day forecast:

Tonight: Slight chance of an early shower, then partly cloudy and calm overnight. Lows in the low to mid 60’s.

Monday: Sunny and hot with highs around 90 degrees.

Tuesday: Hot and humid with plenty of sunshine. Slight chance of an afternoon shower. Highs will be in the 90s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a chance of an afternoon thunderstorm. Highs will be in the 90s.

Thursday: Scattered showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Highs will be in the 80s.

Friday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers or storms. Highs in the 80s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80’s.

Sunday: Partly sunny. Highs will be in the 80s.

Have a great extended holiday weekend!

Meteorologist Michael Del Sontro