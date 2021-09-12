Heat continues to build Monday

Tonight: Mostly clear. Southwest winds 5-9 mph. Lows will be in the upper 60’s.

Monday: Mostly sunny and humid. Highs will be in the low 90s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Highs will be near to low 90s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Chance of a late evening shower. Highs will be near to low 90’s.

Thursday: Partly sunny with a chance of an afternoon shower or storm. Highs will be in the upper 80’s.

Friday: Mix of clouds and sun with a chance of showers. Highs will be in the mid 80’s.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Highs will be in the low to mid 80’s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80’s.

Meteorologist Michael Del Sontro

