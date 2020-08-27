Heat and humidity today, storm coverage picks up Friday

Thursday: Partly cloudy, hot, humid, and breezy. Isolated showers and storms likely over the mountains, dry elsewhere. Winds: WSW 10-20 mph, High: 95 (91-98), HI: 100-105

Thursday night: Partly cloudy with a few isolated storms early in the night. Winds: WSW 8-12 mph, Low: 73 (69-76)

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms, a few could be on the stronger side. Winds: W 10-15 mph, High: 92 (88-95), Low: 72 (69-75)

Saturday: Cloudy and breezy with rain and storms, heavy rain is possible. Highs will be in the 80’s with lows in the 60’s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s with lows in the middle to upper 50’s.

Monday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s with lows in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the lower to middle 80’s with lows in the 60’s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the 80’s with lows in the 60’s.

Forecast Discussion

Despite temperatures nearing the 90 degree mark once again yesterday, it still felt great out there as our humidity remained rather low. That has changed very quickly through the overnight hours, and we’ll be waking up rather muggy to start your Thursday. With a warm front positioned to our north, a lot of heat will also build in this afternoon with breezy west-southwest winds in place. Highs this afternoon in many spots will hit the middle and upper 90’s, with heat index values up into the triple digits. Over the mountains of West Virginia and western Maryland isolated storms will also be possible, but the rest of us stay dry. No break form the warmth is expected overnight.

On Friday, we’ll be in a very similar setup to today, but a cold front will begin to pivot our direction from the west. We’ll have plenty of warmth and humidity again, and better storm chances across the entire area overall. A few stronger storms can’t be ruled out, but it’s not likely we see anything crazy. Heading into Saturday, the cold front to the west will swing through, and it will be accompanied by the remnants of Hurricane Laura. The exact track of Laura’s remnants still looks to be to our south, but even still this combination of features will give us plenty of rain, some storms, and decently breezy conditions. The chance of severe weather is also present, though it’s not a high chance at this point. There’s still some uncertainty with this, so we’ll continue to track how this develops, but either way Saturday is going to be a soggy one.

The end of the weekend into next week is going to be beautiful with Canadian high pressure overhead. Temperatures will be seasonal with very low humidity, giving us a taste of September. By next Tuesday and Wednesday, a weak warm front will give us slight chances of isolated showers and storms.

Have a great Thursday and stay cool out there!

Meteorologist Damon Matson