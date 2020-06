Heat and humidity builds across the area this weekend

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD THURSDAY! ANY AFTERNOON STORMS WILL LOOK TO DECREASE AFTER SUNSET, BUT A FEW ISOLATED SHOWERS ARE POSSIBLE AFTER DARK. THE OVERNIGHT LOW TEMPERATURES ARE FORECAST TO BE IN THE LOW TO MID 60S. NICE, DRY WEATHER WILL END OUR WEEK WITH MID TO UPPER 80S WITH OVERNIGHT LOWS IN THE 60S. SATURDAY, THE HEAT AND HUMIDITY WILL BE PREVALENT, AS THE THERMOMETER SOARS INTO THE 90S. MOST OF SATURDAY IS FORECAST TO BE DRY; HOWEVER; A TRAILING COLD FRONT TO THE NORTH WILL PROVIDE SUPPORT FOR THUNDERSTORMS AS IT SAGS SOUTH. THE BEST CHANCE OF SEEING THUNDERSTORMS SATURDAY WILL BE LATE AFTERNOON (AFTER 4PM) GOING INTO THE EARLY EVENING.

SUNDAY THROUGH THE MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK LOOK TO BE NEAR AVERAGE AS FAR AS TEMPERATURES, WITH HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 80S EACH DAY. DAILY CHANCES FOR SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS WILL CONTINUE AS WELL. THIS IS DUE TO A COLD FRONT THAT WILL PUSH THROUGH ON SUNDAY AND POTENTIALLY STALL OVER THE AREA THROUGH MID-WEEK. IN ADDITION TO THE SURFACE COLD FRONT, AN UPPER LOW WILL REMAIN SITUATED TO OUR NORTHEAST. THE COMBINATION OF THESE TWO FEATURES WILL LEAD TO AT LEAST A SLIGHT CHANCE FOR SOME SHOWERS AND STORMS EACH DAY. STILL UNCERTAIN WHERE THE FRONT STALLS, SO DEPENDING ON JUST HOW FAR SOUTH THAT FRONT GETS, WILL DETERMINE WHERE THE BEST CHANCE FOR STORMS IS. FOR NOW, BEST CHANCES SEEM TO BE ACROSS CENTRAL VA AND SOUTHERN MD, WHICH IS PRETTY TYPICAL STALLED FRONT TERRITORY.

TONIGHT: ISOLATED THUNDERSHOWERS EARLY, THEN PARTLY CLOUDY. LOWS FROM 57 – 70 DEGREES.

FRIDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY AND LESS HUMID. HIGHS IN THE MID-80S.

SATURDAY- SUNDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY, WARM, HUMID AND SOME THUNDERSHOWERS. HIGHS AROUND 90 DEGREES.

MONDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 80S.

TUESDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE MID-80S.

WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH ISOLATED TO SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS IN THE MID-80S.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF YOUR DAY!