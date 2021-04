Heading into the weekend, temps start to get warmer

HAGERSTOWN, MD. (WDVM) — GOOD FRIDAY! IT’LL BE ANOTHER COLD NIGHT FOR THE REGION, EVEN AFTER THE WINDS LESSEN, AS FORECASTED OVERNIGHT TEMPERATURES LOOK TO RANGE FROM THE MID-20S TO THE MID-30S AND TEENS IN THE MOUNTAINS OUT WEST. SATURDAY, A LIGHT TO MODEST SOUTHWEST WIND WILL ALLOW FOR TEMPERATURES TO START TO WARM INTO THE 50S FOR THE MOST PART. DRY WEATHER WILL BE SEEN THROUGHOUT THE DAY WITH SOME CLOUDS BUILDING IN BY EVENING. SATURDAY NIGHT LOWS WILL NOT BE AS CHILLY AS TONIGHT, WITH TEMPERATURES BOTTOMING OUT IN THE 30S TO NEAR 40. SUNDAY, A WEAK FRONT WILL PUSH INTO THE AREA WITH SOME ADDITIONAL CLOUD COVER, ALTHOUGH SOME PERIODS OF SUNSHINE ARE EXPECTED. THERE SHOULD BE ENOUGH DRY AIR TO KEEP DRY CONDITIONS. HIGHS WILL REACH THE 60S.

If you find yourself sneezing more, you may be highly sensitive to tree pollen, although the most recent count tends to be on the lower side heading into Saturday. Have a great weekend regardless! – Scott Sumner

NEXT WEEK STARTS OFF DRY WITH ABOVE-NORMAL TEMPERATURES, BUT THE WEATHER CONDITIONS WILL BEGIN TO CHANGE AS WE HEAD INTO MIDWEEK. A STORM OVER THE CENTRAL UNITED STATES WILL BEGIN TO BRING SCATTERED SHOWERS TO OUR AREA AND KEEP THEM ACROSS OUR REGION THROUGH THE END OF THE WORK WEEK. THE GOOD PART OF THE LONG-RANGE FORECAST IS THAT TEMPERATURES WILL CONTINUE TO REMAIN ABOVE NORMAL FOR THIS TIME OF YEAR FOR AN EXTENDED PERIOD.

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR AND STILL BREEZY. LOWS RANGE FROM 26-35 DEGREES.

WEEKEND: MAINLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE 50S AND 60S.

MONDAY-TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS AROUND 70 DEGREES.

WEDNESDAY-FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH SCATTERED SHOWERS. HIGHS AROUND 70 DEGREES.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF THE DAY AND WEEKEND!