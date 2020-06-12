Heading into the weekend on a beautiful note

Friday: Mostly sunny skies. Winds: WNW 8-12 mph, High: 85 (80-89)

Friday night: Mostly clear skies. Winds: N 5-10 mph, Low: 57 (50-60)

Saturday: A mix of sun and clouds, but clouds will be increasing through the day. A few light showers arriving late, around sunset. Winds: N 5-10 mph, High: 77 (72-80), Low: 56 (52-59)

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible. Highs will be in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s with lows in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers possible. Highs will be in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s with lows in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers possible. Highs will be in the 70’s with lows in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible. Highs will be in the 70’s with lows in the 60’s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible. Highs will be in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s with lows in the 60’s.

Forecast Discussion

More comfortable conditions finally arrived yesterday, mainly thanks to the cold front getting just barely east of much of the region. Outside of the continued shower and storm activity to the east near the Baltimore and DC metros, it was a very nice day overall. Skies continued to clear into this morning, with more comfortable conditions to start this Friday. We’ll be in store for a mostly sunny day with high pressure nearby, with temperatures still getting into the 80’s but without any sort of muggy feel. Tonight will be another cool one under a mostly clear sky.

This weekend starts out on a very nice note, with continued sunshine and seasonal temperatures. A cold front and weak disturbance does approach from the Great Lakes however, increasing clouds as the day wears on. A few light showers could also develop over the mountains right near sunset, but otherwise Saturday will be dry. Overnight into Sunday, an upper level low drops south and becomes cutoff, setting us up for a cool and cloudy week ahead. Depending on where exactly this cutoff low sets up, rain chances will vary day to day, but here’s the most likely scenario as of this morning.

On Sunday, the cutoff low begins to drop our way, with scattered showers possible. Into Monday and Tuesday the low gets pushed further south by a high pressure to our north, which means lower rain chances but isolated showers still can’t be ruled out. On Wednesday and Thursday the low returns north as it begins to phase out, bringing more of a scattered shower chance as conditions trend toward a more regular atmospheric pattern. Highs will be in the 70’s with lows in the 50’s and 60’s during this entire stretch, but don’t be surprised if a couple of days, like Sunday and Monday, end up a bit cooler with highs in the 60’s if easterly flow really gets going.

Have a great rest of your Friday and a great weekend!

Meteorologist Damon Matson