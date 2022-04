Tonight, cloud cover will continue to build across the region, becoming overcast along with the development of a few showers by sunrise. Temperatures will stay milder, compared to previous nights, with the cloud cover and light southerly wind in place. Lows will be in the 40s everywhere. Check out my latest WDVM forecast at 5p & 6p Mon-Fri on WDVM, your local weather leader. Have a great night!- Lou Scally.