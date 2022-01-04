Gusty winds are expected for our Wednesday

As we head into Wednesday, clouds will continue to linger in our area. There is a possibility of an early sprinkle east of the I-95 corridor due to a weak warm air advection. As this rain falls, it can freeze on contact, which could cause some icy conditions. However, the potential for light freezing rain is the highest east of the I-95 corridor. Gusty winds look to be the main concern for Wednesday. Models showing winds over the Allegheny Highlands could approach 50 mph Wednesday night. We start our Thursday off quiet, but a low associated with a cold front will bring snow across the area Thursday evening. Models show we could see plowable snowfall for the area. Gusty winds will be possible behind this low pressure for Friday. High pressure will return briefly early Saturday morning and linger around for much of the day, allowing for drier conditions. High pressure will then begin to move offshore. A warm front will approach our area heading into Saturday night, possibly bringing the next chance of wintry precipitation. The cold front associated with this low-pressure system will pass through the area Sunday, bringing winds and cold conditions behind it. High pressure builds in for the rest of the workweek.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies, with southerly winds. Gusts could be anywhere between 24 mph. Lows will be in the mid to upper 20’s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with southerly winds with breezy conditions with highs in the mid to upper 40’s and lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.

THURSDAY: Dry start, PM snow showers, with highs in the upper 30’s and low 40’s and lows in the lower to upper 20’s.

FRIDAY: AM snow, with mostly sunny skies with highs in the lower to mid 30’s and lows in the upper teens to lower 20’s.

SATURDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the mid 30’s and lows in the teens to lower 20’s.

SUNDAY: Freezing rain then rain with partly cloudy skies highs in the upper 40’s and lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s with lows in the teens and lower 20’s.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny skies with highs in the lower to mid 30’s with lows in the lower 20’s.

Have a great workweek!

-Weather Forecaster Brittany Ward