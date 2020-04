Gusty winds and heavy rain will be seen early Monday

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — INCREASING SHOWERS THIS EVENING WILL BECOME WIDESPREAD OVERNIGHT. EXPECT HEAVY SHOWERS AND POTENTIAL FOR THUNDERSTORMS AND DAMAGING WIND AFTER MIDNIGHT. A WIND WATCH HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR MONDAY ALONG THE RIDGES OF THE ALLEGHENY, POTOMAC HIGHLANDS, AND BLUE RIDGE MOUNTAINS. THERE’S A VERY ACTIVE WEATHER PATTERN MONDAY WITH POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORMS IN THE MORNING WITH GUSTS UP TO 40 MPH. DUE TO THE GROUND BEING SATURATED, THERE MAY BE FALLEN TREES DUE TO HIGH WINDS. FRONT WILL MOVE THROUGH IN THE LATE AFTERNOON LEAVING SOME WIND BEHIND.

MUCH COOLER AND SOME DRY CONDITIONS FOR TUESDAY BUT WE WILL STILL HAVE UNSETTLED WEATHER. MORE SHOWERS WILL DEVELOP TUESDAY EVENING. WE COULD SEE SOME SNOW SHOWERS TO THE NORTH AND HIGHER ELEVATIONS BY WEDNESDAY MORNING. SHOWERS WILL LINGER WEDNESDAY AND CLEAR OUT LATE IN THE DAY. HIGH PRESSURE WILL GIVE US CLEAR SKIES THURSDAY AND FRIDAY. A SLIGHT CHANCE OF SHOWERS FRIDAY NIGHT AND THEN SOME CLEARING FOR THE WEEKEND.

TONIGHT: RAIN, HEAVY AT TIMES. INCREASING WINDS WITH GUSTS. LOW NEAR 60.

MONDAY: RAIN AND THUNDERSTORMS INTO EARLY AFTERNOON AND THEN CLEARING. WINDY WITH GUSTS UP TO 40 MPH. HIGHS IN THE 70S.

TUESDAY: DRIER AND MUCH COOLER FEEL. CHANCE OF PM SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE LOW 50S.

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH SOME SNOW/RAIN SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE LOW 50’S.

THURSDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS NEAR 50.

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH CHANCE OF EVENING SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE LOW 50’S.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGH NEAR 60.

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY AND SLIGHTLY WARMER. HIGHS IN THE MID 60’S.

