Gradual warm-up this week

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – I hope everyone has enjoyed their first day of Spring 2021. It was a chilly start to the day, but with sunny skies and calm winds, it was a nice Spring day. A high pressure is moving through the region today and will leave a ridge aloft for a few days. We can look forward to sunny skies for the next couple of days. We’ll get up to 60 degrees on Sunday and then a gradual warm-up heading into the rest of the week.

As the upper ridge moves offshore on Tuesday, we’ll have clouds build in through the day as the atmosphere becomes more unsettled. A warm front will lift through the region overnight and bring a chance of scattered showers on Wednesday ahead of the cold front. This is called the warm sector, which will bring us a southerly flow and warmer temperatures by Wednesday and Thursday.

The next stronger system moves in from the Southwest on Thursday. Depending on the track, we could get steady rain by evening into Friday morning. Temperatures staying warm into the upper 60’s with the southerly flow. The system will move out quickly as we begin to clear out on Friday.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Tonight: Clear & cold. Lows will be near 32 degrees. Light and variable winds.

Sunday: Sunny and milder. Light NE winds. Highs in the low 60’s.

Monday: Sunny skies. Highs will be in the low 60’s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, clouds build in. Highs will be in the low 60’s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a scattered shower. Highs will be in the mid 60’s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, warmer, with a chance of rain showers developing by afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 60’s.

Friday: Chance of morning showers and then becoming partly cloudy. Highs will be in the upper 60’s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs will be near 70 degrees.

Enjoy the weekend!

Meteorologist Michael Del Sontro