Grab the rain gear for your Monday

It looks to be a rather rainy week across our area. Rain will begin sometime after midnight Monday morning. Be sure to set out your rain gear before you go to bed tonight because you may need it in the morning. Showers will continue throughout the day on and off.

A mini soaking of rain will occur on Tuesday. Look to see about a quarter to a half-inch of rainfall. A heavy soaker will hold off until Thursday, where we could see again over an inch of rain. Wednesday looks to see a few breaks, however. Temperatures will fall from the 50’s on Tuesday into the 40’s on Wednesday and Thursday.

Thursday’s cold front looks rather stout! Friday’s temperatures will fall below average for a day with highs near freezing, if not lower. Things will try to rebound into the weekend, but it looks like temperatures for the weekend seem to stay around the average for this time of year.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of a shower after midnight. Lows will be in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s. Winds will be out of the south at 5-15 mph.

Monday: Expect cloudy skies with a chance of showers. Highs will be in the low to mid 50’s. Winds will be out of the south-southwest at 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Overcast skies with rain likely. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50’s.

Wednesday: Seeing the possibility of a little sunshine, but mainly seeing clouds with a slight chance of a shower. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40’s.

Thursday: Overcast skies with soaking rain on tap. Highs will be in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s.

Friday: Watching colder temperatures return to the region with partly cloudy skies. Highs will only be in the low to mid 30’s.

Saturday: Anticipate mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 40’s.

Sunday: A mix of sun and clouds with highs in the low to mid 40’s.

Have a good week!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen