Getting warmer, clouds and rain rule the weekend

Friday: Mostly sunny AM, partly cloudy PM with more clouds to the south. Winds: SSW 8-12 mph, High: 73 (69-77)

Friday night: Increasing clouds, turning mostly cloudy. Winds: S 5-10 mph, Low: 55 (53-59)

Saturday: Mostly cloudy skies overall, with more clouds to the south and more sunshine to the north. Winds: SW 10-15 mph, High: 80 (74-82), Low: 59 (57-62)

Sunday: Cloudy with rain likely, especially in the PM. Highs will be in the 70’s with lows in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s.

Monday: Cloudy with rain continuing. Highs will be in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s with lows in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs will be in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s with lows in the lower to middle 50’s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s with lows in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s with lows in the lower to middle 50’s.

Forecast Discussion

There was a lot of sunshine mixed in between the clouds yesterday, but there was still a bit of a chill to the air. That chill has become even more evident under clear skies overnight into this morning, as high pressure passes overhead. Throughout this last day of the work week this high pressure will pass off to the southeast, and the general flow will become more southerly. Temperatures should only warm up slightly, back into the lower and middle 70’s, with moisture gradually building back in as well. Most of the morning and early afternoon will be sunny, but clouds slowly return later in the day, especially to the south. By tonight, almost everyone will be clouded over heading into the weekend.

On Saturday, we’re still looking at a dry, but warm and muggy start to the weekend. Lots of dry air at the low levels should wear away at any showers that try to push in during the day, though down into NOVA a few sprinkles aren’t out of the question. The center of Delta’s remnants will finally be close enough Saturday night into Sunday for rain to spread across the area, but trends continue to keep the bulk of the rain held off until Sunday afternoon. Either way, this soaking rain should be enough to provide up to an inch in most areas into Monday morning. Given recent dry conditions, flooding is not a major concern right now, but if a pocket of heavier rain were able to develop over the same area, there could be some minor issues.

The same goes for Monday, as the remnants of Delta slowly push out of here to the east. We’ll once again see up to about an inch of rain before the end of the day, no doubt beneficial after all the dry weather of late. On Tuesday, a strong cold front will sweep the area clean, with only a few lingering isolated showers through the day. Generally temperatures won’t be changing much from Sunday onward, but this front will at least drop humidity levels a good deal. Next Wednesday and Thursday will be dry, but we can expect to see our next likely front toward the end of next week.

Have a great Friday and weekend!

Meteorologist Damon Matson