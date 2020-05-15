Getting warm Friday, isolated storms possible in the evening

Friday: Early AM clouds give way to sunshine into the afternoon. Becoming warm and muggy, with breezy winds at times. Isolated showers and storms possible in the late PM. Winds: SW 10-20 mph, High: 84 (79-88)

Friday night: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms, staying warm and muggy as well. Winds: WSW 8-12 mph, Low: 63 (59-66)

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with isolated AM showers, before clearing to become partly cloudy. Winds: NNE 5-10 mph, High: 78 (72-81), Low: 57 (53-60)

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs will be in the 60’s and 70’s with lows in the middle and upper 50’s.

Monday: Cloudy with showers expected. Highs will be in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s with lows in the 50’s.

Tuesday: Cloudy and cool with scattered showers. Highs will be in the lower and middle 60’s with lows in the upper 40’s and lower to middle 50’s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and cool with isolated showers. Highs will be in the lower to middle 60’s with lows in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy conditions expected. Highs will be in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s with lows in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s.

Forecast Discussion

It’s not technically possible to fit three seasons into the span of a week, but it sure felt like we did just that this week. After winter-like chill early and spring sunshine the last couple of days, it feels like summer out there this morning. Temperatures have hardly fallen back, as we’re waking up to 50’s and 60’s across the board, with a very muggy feel to the air. This will only intensify through the day, especially with plenty of sun and dry time on the way. Afternoon highs will ramp up into the middle and upper 80’s before all is said and done. Trends have continued to show lots of dry time today, with any shower or storm activity being confined to the late afternoon and evening.

Overnight into Saturday is when scattered showers and a storm or two will be most frequent, as the warm front comes back south as a weak cold front. Once this front clears the area to the south, the rest of Saturday looks dry and a bit cooler. Winds will turn easterly, continuing to cool us off the rest of the weekend thanks to some marine air influence. We’ll be back down near 70 degrees on Sunday; as yet another surface low approaches bringing more clouds and scattered showers around.

From there the forecast gets complicated, and the overall pattern is not setting up to be one many folks will like. Heading into Monday, an upper level low will dip south from the Great Lakes and get cut off from the main atmospheric flow. As this happens, it will get stuck in place just to our west and spin there well into next week. This setup favors plenty of clouds, cool conditions, and rain showers. The tricky part is figuring out just how far west this upper level low will be, because the further west it is from us the less rainfall we’ll have to deal with. This will be the main thing we’ll be watching and tracking through the weekend. For now, expect clouds and scattered rain chances at the very least from Monday into Thursday, with highs 5-15 degrees below average for next week.

Have a great Friday and weekend, and stay dry out there!

Meteorologist Damon Matson