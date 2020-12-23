Getting cloudy late today, rain begins to arrive late tonight

Wednesday: Mostly sunny through the morning, with increasing clouds through the afternoon. Winds: SSE 8-12 mph, High: 45 (40-50)

Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy with rain showers arriving just before sunrise. Winds: SSE 10-15 mph, Low: 38 (36-41)

Christmas Eve: Cloudy and windy with steady rain, becoming heavy at times during the afternoon and evening hours. Flooding is possible, especially where snowpack remains. Winds: SSE 15-30 mph, High: 58 (54-61), Low: 26 (23-30)

Christmas Day: Clearing skies with snow showers possible west of I-81. Highs will be in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s with lows in the middle to upper teens.

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 30’s with lows in the upper teens to lower 20’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s with lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain/snow showers. Highs will be in the lower to middle 40’s with lows in the 20’s.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 30’s with lows in the lower to middle 20’s.

Forecast Discussion

In the wake of the breezy winds we had yesterday afternoon, skies have cleared out and conditions have calmed down with high pressure off to our south. Most locations this morning are starting out in the 20’s and lower 30’s, but it won’t take long to rebound into the 40’s with plenty of sunshine expected. High clouds will start to make a quick return this afternoon though, very much limiting sunshine by the end of the day. Our next, more potent storm system will be swinging into the picture tonight, sending the first rain showers our way just before sunrise. Expect to run into some light rainfall at the very least between 4-6 AM tomorrow morning if you are out and about.

From there, conditions will only deteriorate throughout the day. Rainfall will build to a steady pace, with the heaviest bands likely through the afternoon and evening. As the cold front of this system gets closer and the low deepens, winds will also pick up. Expect steady breezes of 15-30 mph, with gusts on the order of 35-45 mph into the early overnight hours. Power lines and trees could be blown down, and this is a hazard to watch for. Along with that, rainfall totals of 1.25-2.25” to go along with recently melted snowpack is likely to cause some flooding issues. The highest rain totals will be to the east, but with more snow to the west that will melt it should all equal out to a similar flooding risk.

Rain begins to end around midnight east of I-81, with a brief transition to steady snow for areas west of I-81. Little to no accumulation is expected given how warm (50’s-60’s) we’re going to be tomorrow afternoon. However, temperatures are going to drop 30 or so degrees (20’s-30’s) by the overnight and we’ll have to watch for a flash freeze into Christmas morning. For anyone traveling, black ice is a big concern on the roads, especially with recent rainfall. Other than some snow showers, the big story Christmas Day and Saturday will be frigid wind chills into the single digits as air temperatures plummet into the teens at night. We’ll gradually warm back up into Monday, with the next clipper system to bring us mixed precipitation early next week.

Have a great Wednesday everyone!

Meteorologist Damon Matson