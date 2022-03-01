Good Tuesday! Tonight, other than a few showers along the Allegheny Front, conditions should remain dry and partly cloudy. Temperatures will remain mild, with lows ranging from the mid-30s to the mid-40s by the Bay. Wednesday, under mostly sunny skies, we can expect the warmest temperatures for the week. Highs are forecast to get into the 60s for most, with locations in Northern Virginia to approach 70 degrees. Wednesday night a cold front will pass through the area, but like all the fronts this week, it should be a dry frontal passage for most, with a few snow showers along the western side of the Appalachian Mountains. Behind this front, Thursday should be cooler and windier. Daytime temperatures will range from the 50s in the Cumberland and Shenandoah regions to near 60 across parts of Virginia. Friday will be partly cloudy and dry, as high pressure is expected over the region; however, the weekend is looking to be different. Saturday into Sunday a warm front and cold front combination will keep more clouds around and our first chance of widespread light shower activity.

Here is the roundup for the first day of meteorological spring. It was pleasant today, but it will get just a bit milder for Wednesday. Enjoy the rest of the day. – ssumner@localdvm.com

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows range from 34-46 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and milder. Highs in the 60s.

THURSDAY- FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs range from the mid-40s to the lower 50s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with spot showers. Highs in the 60s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs around 70 degrees.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and turning colder. Highs in the 50s.

Have a great night!

Meteorologist Scott Sumner