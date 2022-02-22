Good Tuesday! Tonight, very mild conditions will be seen for mid to late February as many cities and towns will be in the 50s. A continuation of scattered showers and drizzle will be seen and felt along with a persistent southerly wind. Wednesday morning ahead of a potent cold front, drizzle and a few light showers look to remain in the area before the gradual clearing of our skies occurs in the afternoon. Before that front clears our coast, the thermometer will peak around 70 degrees before taking a tumble overnight heading into Thursday. The cold and dry weather behind the front will be short-lived as more precipitation makes a return to the region late Thursday into early Friday. The initial showers are looking to be a rain/freezing rain and snow mix, mainly along and north of the U.S. 50 across northern Virginia and eastern West Virginia; however, the mix of sleet and freezing rain is forecast to change over to rain Thursday night. Midday Friday a strong cold front across our area bringing windier and colder conditions. The weekend is looking to start off dry and sunny with the potential for another storm system to impact towns and cities on Sunday. Stay with WDVM weather team all week, as multiple changes are coming.

Overnight lows will be mild tonight with clouds and scattered showers around. Enjoy it though, because winter temps will quickly come back to the region Wednesday night. – ssumner@localdvm.com

TONIGHT: Cloudy and mild. Scattered showers and drizzle. Lows range between 53-60 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Early sprinkles/showers, then partly. Breezy. Highs around 70 degrees.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with a light mix of showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

FRIDAY: Early precipitation, turning cold and windy. Highs in the 50s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and cold. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

SUNDAY: Variably cloudy. Highs in the 40s.

MONDAY: Sunny and chilly. Highs in the 30s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s.

Have a great night!

Meteorologist Scott Sumner