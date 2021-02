Get ready for some icy roads later on Saturday evening into Sunday morning

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD FRIDAY! TONIGHT, IS FORECAST TO BE CLOUDY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, AS WE CATCH BREAK FROM ANY TYPE OF PRECIPITATION. TEMPERATURES, EVEN UNDER MOSTLY CLOUDY SKIES, LOOK TO HOLD IN THE 20S. THE START OF THE WEEKEND WILL BE DRY, BUT MIXED PRECIPITATION RETURNS TOO MUCH OF THE AREA DURING SATURDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING. THE WINTRY MIX STARTS OUT LIGHT AT FIRST, PUT PICKS UP IN INTENSITY AS THE STORM CLOSER TO OUR AREA. UNLIKE ANY STORM THAT WE HAVE SEEN THIS WINTER, WE’LL HAVE WARMER AIR MIXING IN WITH THE COLD AIR AT GROUND LEVEL, SETTING US UP FOR A CLASSIC FREEZING RAIN AND SLEET MIX. OVERALL, THIS WILL LEAD TO RATHER AN ICY SETUP ACROSS SOUTHERN MARYLAND AND NORTHERN AND CENTRAL VIRGINIA. AS A RESULT, THE NATIONAL WEATHER CENTER HAS ISSUED AN ICE STORM WARNING AND WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES. THESE WEATHER ALERTS ARE FOR BUILDUP OF ICE ACCUMULATION OF AROUND ¼”, MAKING TRAVEL EXTREMELY DIFFICULT IF NOT IMPOSSIBLE. IF YOU HAVE VALENTINE’S PLANS FOR SATURDAY NIGHT, MAKE SURE YOU CHECK ROAD CONDITIONS BEFORE VENTURING ANYWHERE.

Here are the latest winter alerts with the next storm system to affect the area Saturday night into early Valentine’s Day morning. The maroon shade of color is an Ice Storm Warning, which extends south of Waldorf to Lexington Park and west to the south of Culpeper. Stay safe tomorrow and enjoy the weekend! – Scott Sumner

THE WINTRY MIX HEADS OUT SUNDAY MORNING, AND FOR MOST OF VALENTINE’S DAY ITSELF, WE’RE LOOKING PRETTY GOOD. THIS IS ANOTHER SHORT-LIVED BREAK THOUGH, AS STORMS KEEP ON COMING INTO OUR REGION EARLY NEXT WEEK. THE NEXT STORM WILL TAKE A TRACK FAIRLY CLOSE TO SATURDAY’S SYSTEM, WHICH WOULD MEAN MORE WINTRY MIX LATE MONDAY INTO TUESDAY AND LIKELY SOME ICING. THERE IS SOME UNCERTAINTY THOUGH BEING SEVERAL DAYS OUT, SO THIS DOES BEAR WATCHING. WE’LL GET A DRY DAY WEDNESDAY BEFORE ANOTHER STORM WITH EVERYTHING FROM RAIN TO SNOW TO SLEET AND ICE NEXT THURSDAY.

TONIGHT: CLOUDY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOWS RANGING BETWEEN 23-29 DEGREES.

SATURDAY: CLOUDY WITH WINTRY MIX/ ICY CONDITIONS. HIGHS AROUND 30 DEGREES.

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE 30S.

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH LIGHT WINTER MIX BY AFTERNOON. HIGHS IN THE 30S.

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH WINTRY MIX IN THE MORNING. HIGHS IN THE 30S.

WEDNESDAY: MIX OF SUN AND CLOUDS. HIGHS IN THE 30S.

THURSDAY: SNOW AND SLEET MIX. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 30S TO THE LOWER 40S.

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS AROUND 40 DEGREES.

HAVE A GREAT VALENTINE DAY WEEKEND!