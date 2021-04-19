Get ready for a mild Tuesday

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – The low pressure system off the Carolina coast pushed further North today, which gave us plenty of cloud cover with rain showers to our southern regions. Temperatures were able to warm-up with the introduction of the southwest winds from an approaching High pressure. We’ll begin to rapidly clear up this evening as we set the stage for a beautiful Tuesday. Once the High pressure passes to our East, we begin a southerly flow ahead of the approaching cold front. It will be an amazing spring day with sunny skies and mild temperatures into the 70’s.

This will be short-lived as a strong cold front will begin approaching our region on Wednesday. A few showers are likely as the front passes through Wednesday. There’s a potential for a few storms especially East of I-95 where there’s more instability in the atmosphere. Our highs for the day will be in the morning as temperatures cool down in the afternoon. Winds will pick up through the day with gusts over 30 mph expected.

Blustery winds and arctic air filter in behind the cold front. Look for temperatures Wednesday night to drop into the 30’s and 20’s at higher elevations. We could see frost advisories and some light snow in Western Md. There will be a much colder feel on Thursday as we continue with windy conditions and struggling to get into the low 50’s. Skies will begin to clear out Thursday and temperatures will rebound on Friday as we head back to our seasonal highs.

Here’s your 7-day forecast:

Tonight: Becoming mostly clear. West winds 3-5 mph. Lows will be in the mid 40’s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny & mild. Highs will be in the low 70’s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with rain showers. Possible thunderstorms midday with wind gusts up to 30 mph. Highs will be in the low 60’s in the morning as temperatures drop during the day.

Thursday: Partly sunny, breezy, and much cooler. Highs will be in the low 50’s.

Friday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the mid 60’s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60’s.

Sunday: Morning showers, then becoming partly sunny. Highs will be in the low 60’s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs will be in the low 60’s.

Enjoy the week!

Meteorologist Michael Del Sontro