Frosty Sunday morning, but above average conditions are coming

While temperatures may be around 5 degrees below average, we rise 5-15 degrees above average midweek.

The National Weather Service issued a Frost Advisory for areas along the Blue Ridge Mountains and the Shenandoah and Cumberland Valleys late tonight in the middle part of your Sunday. Temperatures will drop into the low to mid 30’s early Sunday morning, which will damage plant life. Be sure to cover your plants or bring them in for the season.

Temperatures warm-up on Sunday with highs rising into the low to mid 60’s. The metro and areas south may see a few temperatures dab in the upper 60’s. Clear skies by morning may lead to a few clouds during the p.m. hours Sunday.

There is a chance of rain Monday for areas along and west of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Most of us may be left high and dry with hit or miss rainfall this week. Monday’s rain will generally be less than a tenth of an inch. Most of the rains will fall along the Allegheny Mountains. Rains in total for the workweek will stay below a quarter of an inch with really no real chance of rain until late this week into the weekend.

Temperatures below average, for now, will return to normal on Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures rise from there into the mid to upper 70’s, and even a few 80’s, midweek onward. Hopefully, the cold front drawing near Friday will give us cooler conditions after passing this weekend.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Saturday night: Mostly clear and cold. Lows will be in the 30’s and 40’s. Winds will be out of the southeast at five mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies will turn partly cloudy. Highs will rise into the low to mid 60’s with a few rising into the upper 60’s. Winds will be out of the south at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Monday: Mostly cloudy skies with a possible shower west. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60’s.

Tuesday: A mix of clouds with a slight chance of rain. Most of us may remain dry. Temperatures rise into the low to mid 70’s.

Wednesday: Clouds with some sunshine with temperatures well above average. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70’s. A place or two may venture to 80.

Thursday: A few more clouds along with a sprinkle, but most of us will remain high and dry with those temperatures in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s!

Friday: Mostly cloudy skies finally arrive as a cold front draws near. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70’s. A better chance of rain is on its way.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of a shower. Highs will be in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Have a super Sunday!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen