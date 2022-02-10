Friday will feel fabulous!

Good Thursday! Tonight, conditions will be mostly clear with lows dropping back down into the upper 20s to near 40 degrees by the Bay. Friday will start off cold and sunny, but throughout the afternoon clouds will build. Like Thursday, the nice part of the forecast will once again be the temperatures, as they approach the upper 50s to low 60s. An approaching arctic cold front will move through the region Saturday night and in general, the weather conditions will be quiet, but as the front passes east, some moisture will be moving up from the south and that moisture will be in the form of snow as temperatures rapidly drop behind the arctic front. The areas that have the best chance of seeing snow will be in portions of central Virginia near the Shenandoah Valley to southern Maryland shore. Overall, forecast models are not gung-ho on a lot of snow, but a couple of inches in Southeastern Virginia may be possible. Super Bowl Sunday will be partly sunny but will be very chilly. Temperatures will be nearly 15 to 20 degrees colder than Saturday and these cold temperatures will stay with us to start a new work week. By late Tuesday, the cold area of high pressure will move off the East Coast to allow for milder air to make a return. The other thing that will return will be some rain showers next Thursday as another front approach from the west.

TONIGHT: Clear to mostly clear skies. Lows will range from 28-40 degrees.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and still breezy. Highs in the 50s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Still mild. Highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with some early snow showers. Highs in the 30s.

MONDAY: Sunny and very chilly. Highs around freezing.

TUESDAY: Sunny. Highs around 40 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

Have a great night! Meteorologist Scott Sumner