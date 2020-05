Freezing Temperatures Saturday Night

Slightly warmer with sunshine on Sunday, then showers in the evening

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – AS THE COLD FRONT MOVES OFF THE COAST WE’LL BEGIN TO GET SOME CLEARING THIS EVENING. HIGH PRESSURE BUILDS THROUGH THE AREA TONIGHT AND SUNDAY. TONIGHT WILL BE COLD WITH CLEAR SKIES AND MUCH LESS WIND. THIS WILL AID IN THE RADIATIONAL COOLING ALLOWING OUR TEMPERATURES TO DIP AROUND FREEZING FOR MOST OF THE AREA. FREEZE WARNING AND FROST ADVISORIES HAVE BEEN ISSUED UNTIL SUNDAY AT 10AM. THE HIGH PRESSURE WILL GIVE US SOUTHWESTERLY WINDS ON SUNDAY ALLOWING OUR TEMPERATURES TO MAKE IT BACK INTO THE LOW 60’S.

A WEAK SYSTEM MOVING ACROSS THE GREAT LAKES WILL BRING A FEW LIGHT SHOWERS LATE SUNDAY NIGHT INTO MONDAY MORNING. THE COLD AIR ASSOCIATED WITH THE FRONT WILL PUSH OUR HIGH TEMPERATURES BACK INTO THE 50’S ON MONDAY. ANOTHER HIGH PRESSURE WILL RETURN FOR TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY WHICH WILL KEEP US DRY FOR A COUPLE OF DAYS.

A PATTERN SHIFT WILL TAKE PLACE TOWARDS THE END OF THE WEEK. THE RIDGE FROM THE WEST WILL SHIFT TOWARDS THE EAST AND WE’LL ENJOY MUCH WARMER WEATHER. TEMPERATURES AND HUMIDITY WILL INCREASE BY THURSDAY AND FRIDAY.

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR AND COLD. FREEZE WARNING UNTIL 10AM. LOWS AROUND 32 DEGREES.

MOTHER’S DAY: MAINLY DRY AND PARTLY CLOUDY. CLOUDS INCREASE WITH SHOWERS IN THE EVENING. HIGHS IN THE LOW 60S.

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, WINDY AND CHANCE OF AN ISOLATED SHOWER EARLY. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 50’S.

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS NEAR 60 DEGREES.

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE 60’S.

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH AFTERNOON SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 60’S.

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH SCATTERED SHOWERS AND CHANCE OF THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 70S.

SATURDAY: CLOUDY WITH SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 70’S.

HAVE A GREAT WEEKEND AND MOTHER’S DAY!