Freezing rain and snow mix tonight

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Tonight: Snow showers mixing with and/or changing to freezing rain overnight. Watch for freezing overnight as well as patchy fog. Lows will be in the mid to upper 20’s. North winds 9-12 mph.

Monday: Mix of snow and ice early before changing back to snow. Highs will be in the low 30’s. Additional accumulation 1-3 inches

Groundhog Day: Mostly cloudy with a chance of lingering snow showers early. Highs will be in the mid to upper 30’s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny skies and windy. Highs will be in the upper 30’s and low 40’s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Highs will be in the mid 40’s.

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers. Highs will be in the upper 40’s and low 50’s. Chance of some mixing overnight.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs will be in the upper 40’s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Highs will be in the low to mid 40’s.

Enjoy some more snow!

Meteorologist Michael Del Sontro