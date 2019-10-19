FREEZE WARNING overnight Friday into Saturday

Temperatures will drop to near or below freezing Friday night west of I-81.

Finally, the weekend is here! Today was a beautiful Friday for us here in our area, with high temperatures reaching up into the lower 60s. Our average temperature for this time of year is in the mid-60s, so we are right on track. Winds remained breezy at times this afternoon, but they have finally died off, leading into a beautiful evening. However, overnight colder temperatures will be moving into our area. There is a freeze warning for Washington and Allegany Counties in Maryland; Jefferson, Berkeley, Morgan, Hampshire, Mineral, Hardy, and Grant Counties in West Virginia; and Frederick, Shenandoah, and Clarke Counties in Virginia overnight Friday into Saturday morning. The alert includes the City of Winchester. Tomorrow, we continue with excellent weather. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60’s with mostly sunny skies.

Tropical Storm Nestor has been named and is currently in the Gulf of Mexico. Later this week, it will be moving up towards the Mid-Atlantic, passing just to the south of the Chesapeake Bay Sunday into Monday. This system could bring us cloud cover and scattered showers on Sunday. The impacts from this system will all depend on how far north the low-pressure center goes. Areas south of I-66 will have a better chance for showers. Monday will be dry throughout the region, and Nestor will have moved offshore, but on Tuesday, a cold front could bring some more rain to our area. Hopefully, we can make up for the lack of rain we have had so far this autumn!

Here’s a look at the 7-day forecast:

Friday night: Clear and cold. Lows will be into the 30’s and 40’s. Winds will calm overnight. A freeze warning is in effect.

Saturday: Expect mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60’s. Winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a chance of a scattered shower. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60’s.

Monday: Prepare for a few breaks in the clouds. Sunnier skies may send highs into the low to mid 70’s.

Tuesday: Expect mostly cloudy skies with rain likely. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60’s.

Wednesday: Clouds will become partly sunny. Highs will be in the low to mid 60’s.

Thursday: A few clouds will try to increase across the area. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60’s.

Friday: Back to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the low to mid 60’s.

Have a wonderful weekend!