Good Wednesday! The overnight lows will be highly dependent on how quickly winds weaken this evening. Currently, the thinking is that the wind will likely lessen enough so that temperatures across many cities and towns will fall to near and below freezing and as a result, the Freeze Watch from last night has been replaced with a freeze warning for most areas west of the I-95 corridor. After Thursday morning’s chill, sunshine will take up residence across the eastern U.S., bringing sunny skies to the area as we end the workweek. Winds will remain steady out of the northwest on Thursday which will once again lead to another chilly day on Thursday, but as the winds relax Thursday night, temperatures will respond in kind during Friday and Saturday afternoon. There could be another threat of freezing temperatures Thursday evening, so Mother Nature is still holding on to its “winter grip” if you will. Friday, will not be breezy at all, so even though daytime temperatures will be in the lower 60s, and below normal for late April, it will feel better if you have to be outside for any length of time. Over the weekend, high pressure will drift offshore leading to moderating temperatures and gradually increasing cloud cover along with isolated to scattered showers.

Here is a look at some Thursday (April 28th) record lows for D.C. and parts of Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia.

Tonight: Clear and very cold. Lows range between 27-34 degrees.

Thursday-Friday: Sunny. Highs range between the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Sunday-Monday: Partly sunny with isolated showers. Highs around 70 degrees.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Highs near 80 degrees.

Have a great night and stay warm!

Scott Sumner