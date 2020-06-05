Flash Flood Watch in place with heavy rain possible this afternoon

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for Frederick and Montgomery (MD), Jefferson (WV), and all Northern Virginia Counties from 12 PM Friday to 12 AM Saturday.

Friday: Mostly cloudy and dry through the AM, with showers and storms returning in the early PM. Some storms could have heavy rain and gusty winds. Winds: SSW 4-8 mph, High: 86 (80-89)

Friday night: Mostly cloudy with showers and storms waning, some patchy fog is also possible by morning. Winds: Light SW, Low: 67 (65-70)

Saturday: Partly cloudy and breezy with a stray shower/storm possible in the AM. Winds: NW 10-20 mph, High: 87 (82-89), Low: 58 (51-60)

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s with lows in the 50’s.

Monday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s with lows in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the 80’s with lows in the 60’s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs will be in the 80’s with lows in the 60’s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs will be in the 80’s with lows in the 60’s.

Forecast Discussion

We certainly got our share of active weather last night after missing out on Wednesday. Storms fired up in the afternoon and slowly tracked east well past sunset. Lots of heavy rain was seen across the viewing area, along with a few instances of hail and gusty winds that knocked down trees and power lines. These storms have moved out this morning, and we do catch some quiet time until lunch time. Storms will once again fire up in the early afternoon over the mountains and drift slowly east. The severe weather threat is a bit lower, but it’s still there for today. Some storms that do develop could have gusty winds, but the main threat remains the heavy rain. This is why a Flash Flood Watch has been issued; because any areas that received heavy rain last night could see flash flooding if storms roll overhead again today.

By tonight, storms will be ending, a little earlier this time around given their earlier start times. We stay warm and humid with more fog possible by Saturday morning. A cold front will be approaching and sweeping through late Saturday morning into the afternoon, which turns us a bit breezy. Showers and storms along this front are looking fairly unlikely at this point, and we’ll stay fairly warm for one more day. By Sunday, high pressure and cooler northwest winds will continue, as the weekend ends on a gorgeous note with little humidity and lots of sunshine.

This remains the case both Monday and Tuesday, with temperatures steadily increasing, as is usually the case as high pressure slides to our east. By Wednesday the next cold front will be approaching, and it will also have an additional feature following with it, the remnant of Tropical Storm Cristobal. It’s still too far out to know the exact extent of how these tropical remnants will impact our forecast late next week, if at all, given the amount of uncertainty this far out. Regardless, it will once again get fairly humid with scattered rain chances both next Wednesday and Thursday.

Have a great Friday and enjoy the weekend if you can folks!

Meteorologist Damon Matson