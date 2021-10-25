Feeling more like fall Tuesday

Good Monday! Tonight, a cold front moves in, bringing rain and possibly some storms to the area early evening. Late tonight, with rain tapering off and some breaks in the clouds, may see patchy fog develop overnight. Check out my latest WDVM forecast at 5p & 6p Mon-Fri on WDVM, your local weather leader. Have a great night!- Lou Scally

Behind the old front, colder and windy will prevail across the region on Tuesday. Another storm system will look to impact the region by the end of the week and temperatures most likely will stay near normal. ssumner@localdvm.com

Tonight: Rain and some storms. Lows to range between 52-64 degrees.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, cool, and windy. Highs around 60 degrees.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with increasing clouds and showers. Highs in the 60s.

Friday: Rainy. Highs in the 60s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with isolated to scattered showers. Highs around 60 degrees.

Sunday: Variably cloudy. Highs in the low 60s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid-60s.

Have a great rest of your day!