Feeling like December this weekend

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD FRIDAY! AS A COLD FRONT SINKS ACROSS THE AREA LATE THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING, A FEW VERY LIGHT SHOWERS COULD BE FOUND ALONG IT. WITH SOME COLD AIR MOVING IN BEHIND THE FRONT, PRECIPITATION COULD END AS A LITTLE SNOW ON THE ALLEGHENY FRONT. THERE ALSO COULD ALSO BE SOME FREEZING DRIZZLE, BUT IT WOULD BE A VERY BRIEF WINDOW FOR THAT TO HAPPEN. SKIES WILL CLEAR LATE TONIGHT AND THAT WILL ALLOW THE TEMPERATURES TO DROP TO THE UPPER 20S TO MID 30S.

A LARGE/STRONG AREA OF HIGH PRESSURE ORIGINATING FROM CANADA WILL QUICKLY MOVE TOWARD THE AREA SATURDAY AND BE OVERHEAD BY SATURDAY EVENING. EVEN WITH TONS OF SUN, TEMPERATURES WILL BE AROUND THE LOW 40S. BY SATURDAY EVENING WIDESPREAD LOW TO MID 20S, EXCEPT LOWER 30S IN THE CITIES AND BY THE BAY, WILL BE PREVALENT. THE HIGH WILL MOVE OFFSHORE SUNDAY AND WITH A SOUTHERLY WIND DIRECTION AND AN INCREASE IN CLOUDS, HIGHS WILL BE SLIGHTLY BETTER THAN SATURDAY AFTERNOON. A QUICK MOVING SYSTEM, FROM THE NATION`S HEARTLAND, WILL APPROACH THE AREA SUNDAY NIGHT BRINGING SOME LIGHT SHOWERS WITH IT. LOW TEMPERATURES WILL BE ABOVE FREEZING FOR MOST AREAS; HOWEVER, SOME OF THE MOUNTAINOUS AREAS COULD BE NEAR FREEZING AS THE PRECIPITATION ARRIVES, SO A FEW POCKETS OF WINTRY MIX ARE WITHIN THE REALM OF POSSIBILITY. ANOTHER STORM WILL FOLLOW BEHIND THE FIRST SYSTEM, IMPACTING OUR AREA LATE MONDAY AND INTO MONDAY NIGHT AS IT DEEPENS. WITH MILDER AIR ENTRANCED ACROSS THE AREA MONDAY NIGHT, ALL AREAS WOULD SEE RAIN SHOWERS INSTEAD OF A WINTRY MIX. THE COLD FRONT, ASSOCIATED TO THIS STORM, WILL MOVE ACROSS THE MID-ATLANTIC REGION ON TUESDAY FOLLOWED BY SOME REALLY VERY COLD AIR! BOTTOM LINE, IS FOR TUESDAY’S EARLY RAIN SHOWERS TO POSSIBLY TURN TO SOME WET SNOW SHOWERS BEFORE MOVING AWAY LATE TUESDAY AFTERNOON. BY THE MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK, OUR SKIES WILL DRY OUT, SUNSHINE WILL RETURN, BUT SO WILL THE COLD!

TONIGHT: EARLY SPRINKLES, GRADUAL OVERNIGHT CLEARING. LOWS: 25-35. WINDS NW 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: SUNNY AND COLD. HIGHS ON EITHER SIDE OF 40 DEGREES.

SUNDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE MID 40S.

MONDAY: RAINY. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID 50S.

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH SHOWERS LIKELY. TEMPS FALL THROUGHOUT THE AFTERNOON. HIGHS IN THE MID 50S.

WEDNESDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY WITH SNOW SHOWERS POSSIBLE. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 30S.

THURSDAY: SUNNY AND VERY COLD! HIGHS IN THE UPPER 20S TO MID 30S.

FRIDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY, DRY AND STILL COLD! HIGHS AROUND 40 DEGREES.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF YOUR DAY!