Fall-like temperatures return to the DVM area

Good Saturday! Fall-like temperatures will be making its way through our area as we head into our Saturday night into the first half of the week. Most of the rain that we saw for our Saturday will move out as the begins to set. Strong winds will still be an issue heading into our evening hours and our Sunday. Winds can be anywhere between 30 mph to 50 mph in some places. Low temperatures Saturday night will fall into the upper 40’s. As the cold front moves out Saturday night, we cannot rule out a possible shower or two. High pressure continues to be in control as we head into our work week. With this, we will see drier air and more fall-like temperatures. High temperatures Sunday and Monday will only get into the mid-60s. We do start to warm up as we head into Tuesday. We still see dry conditions with high temperatures in the lower to mid 70’s. Models are showing the next possible chance to see rain, and another cooldown will be towards the end of the workweek.

Extended Forecast:

TONIGHT: Scattered showers possible later tonight, rain moving out, gusty winds, lows in mid 60’s.

SUNDAY: Dry conditions, partly cloudy skies, cooler temperatures, High: 64, Low: 45

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, gusty winds, High: 64, Low: 45

TUESDAY: Sunny skies, a little warmer, High:70, Low: 50

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, High: 72, Low:50

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies, highs in the mid 70 with lows in the lower 50’s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the lower 70’s and lows in the lower 50’s. Slight chance rain can return

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of rain

-Weather Forecaster Brittany Ward