Fall begins today as we continue to warm up this week

1st Day of Fall: Patchy frost early, then mostly sunny skies with slightly warmer conditions. Some haze from the western wildfires will return today. Winds: NW 8-12 mph, High: 74 (69-77)

Tuesday night: Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies. Winds: WNW 5-10 mph, Low: 48 (42-50)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies, with some haze lingering around. Winds: WNW 8-12 mph, High: 80 (75-83), Low: 53 (48-56)

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s with lows in the 50’s.

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s with lows in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with spotty showers possible. Highs will be in the 70’s with lows in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs will be in the middle to upper 70’s with lows in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs will be in the 70’s with lows in the lower to middle 60’s.

Forecast Discussion

Happy 1st Day of Fall everyone! We’re just now changing over the seasons, but it’s clearly been feeling more like fall already the last several days. After another beautiful day again yesterday, we have another chilly start with 30’s and 40’s for temperatures and another Frost Advisory in place. Once the sun is up and we begin warming up, it will be another amazing one, this time with highs likely in the 70’s as high pressure slides south of us. With some return flow out of the west, we could see a bit of a haze in the sky once again from the wildfires out west, but otherwise skies will be mostly sunny. Our warming trend continues tonight, as lows will only get down into the 40’s and 50’s.

High pressure remains south of the area, gradually pushing to the coast once again both Wednesday and Thursday. We will still have dry conditions both days, but clouds will gradually be on the increase and our high temperatures are likely to approach the lower 80’s. One thing that could stop that from happening is continued haze in the sky, which could limit temperatures just enough to keep us in the 70’s. Late Friday into Saturday, the remnants of Tropical Storm Beta will be passing just south of us. There will also be an area of high pressure to our north over Canada battling against this feature. That being said, clouds will increase into the weekend, but enough dry air will be in place to where Friday will be dry and so will Saturday for the most part, but there is a better chance for a few spotty showers.

After nearly two straight weeks of quiet conditions, our pattern finally starts getting a little active to end the weekend. A trough digs in Sunday into next Monday, with a couple of cold fronts dropping through the region. Exact timing and amount of rainfall is still uncertain at this point, but we will have a chance of showers both days, with Monday looking to have the better chance for rain. High temperatures will be slightly above normal in the 70’s, and overnight lows will be warm thanks to the clouds and rain, in the lower 60’s.

Have a great Tuesday and start to the new season!

Meteorologist Damon Matson