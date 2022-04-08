Tonight: Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows will be in the upper 30’s to low 40’s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with rain showers mainly in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid 50’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies and breezy. Some wind gusts up to 30 mph. Highs will be in the low 50’s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs will be in the low 60’s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid 70’s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Highs will be in the upper 70’s.

Thursday: Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70’s.

Friday: Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs will be in the low 70’s.

Have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Michael Del Sontro

The day began as a beautiful sunny morning with temperatures warming up quickly into the 50’s. We saw the cloud cover return this afternoon and scattered showers once again this evening. They should be gone after midnight as we remain cloudy overnight with lows in the upper 30’s to low 40’s.

We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds to start your Saturday, but the chance of spotty showers returns in the afternoon. The stalled low pressure East of the Great Lakes begins to move away which will transition us to cooler temperatures and some drier weather on Sunday. Our highs Sunday will only be in the 50’s, with breezy conditions, and some gusts up to 30 mph.

The workweek begins with high pressure moving in which means warmer weather and sunny skies. Our temperatures rebound 10-15 degrees warmer on Monday with a big warm-up into the 70’s by Tuesday. As we continue to stay dry during the week and enjoy a little early summer weather. A few chances of showers by the end of the week but not a wash-out situation.