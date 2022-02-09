Even with fronts passing through, we stay mainly dry and mild

Good Wednesday! Tonight, a cold front will pass through the region, but it looks to come through mainly dry except for a few sprinkles and mountain snow showers. Overnight lows look to range between 31 and 41 degrees. This front passes off our coast Thursday morning, but due to a west wind, the thermometer remains above normal, and we continue to stay dry into Friday. There remains the potential for a little wintry precipitation over parts of the region late in the weekend, but in general most long-range forecast models are not showing anything except much colder air moving back in on Super Bowl Sunday. The potential cause for any winter precipitation is the last of several cold fronts that will progress through our area. Saturday afternoon, ahead of a cold front passing through the local region, we’ll see temperatures soar into the upper 50s to near 60 degrees east of I-81. Heading into Sunday, things grow a bit more uncertain as a future developing storm off the southeast coast Saturday Night could potentially bring some light precipitation to the region. There is still some uncertainly if any precipitation will occur, so the WDVM weather team will watch it closely. As of now, an increase in clouds will be seen as either the storm is swept out to sea or rides up along our coast. By Monday this system should be long gone, bringing back seasonably cold air in the wake of the storm.

Even though a front arrives, temperatures look to stay above normal. Looking ahead to the weekend, a very powerful front will change our temps heading into Super Bowl Sunday., but I’m also watching to see if a future weak coastal storm brings us any precipitation. – ssumner@localdvm.com

TONIGHT: Variably cloudy Isolated sprinkle/flurry. Lows will range from 31-41 degrees.

THURSDAY: Variably cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Still mild. Highs in the 50s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 30s.

MONDAY: Sunny and very chilly. Highs around freezing.

TUESDAY: Sunny. Highs in the 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and milder. Highs in the 40s.

Have a great night! Meteorologist Scott Sumner