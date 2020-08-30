Enjoyable Sunday Evening

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – Mostly clear conditions early this evening with clouds slowly increasing towards the morning hours. Still a cooler night with lows in the lower 60’s. Our next Low pressure system is moving up from the south overnight and bringing moisture into the area. We can see precipitation begin by morning and eventually widespread by midday. Periodic rain to continue Monday afternoon and into Tuesday morning. Look for rain to become scattered on Tuesday and then tapering off with overcast skies. Cloud cover and occasional rain will keep our temperatures in the low 70’s Monday and upper 70’s Tuesday.

Warmer temperatures and humidity move back in for Wednesday and Thursday. We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds each day with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or thunderstorm. A cold front will push through Friday giving us another opportunity for an isolated shower but a high pressure builds in to give us drier air for the weekend.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Tonight: Clear early with increasing clouds overnight. Low in the low to mid 60’s. Light NW winds 3-5 mph.

Monday: Overcast with rain showers likely. Highs will be in the low to mid 70’s.

Tuesday: Cloudy with rain showers in the morning. There will be a slight chance of showers or thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70’s to low 80’s.

Wednesday: Mix of sun and clouds with increasing heat and humidity. Chance of showers or thunderstorms. Highs near the mid 80’s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of showers or thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80’s and low 90’s.

Friday: Mostly sunny with increasing clouds and a chance of a pop-up shower.. Highs in the mid to upper 80’s.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Highs near 80 degrees.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 80’s.

Have a great week!

Meteorologist Michael Del Sontro