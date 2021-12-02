Ending the week still breezy

Good Thursday! Tonight, a cold front will push through the area continuing our breezy conditions, especially west of the Blue Ridge Mountains as temperatures will range from near freezing in the mountains to the upper 40s near the Bay. Slightly cooler air will build across the area Friday, but temperatures are still forecast to be above normal for early December, by about 10 degrees! Friday should also result in another dry day. The weekend will start off with high pressure and mostly sunny skies, but clouds will be on the increase Sunday as a second cold front approaches from the west. Temperatures will still be above normal and range from the upper 40s to the mid-50s. Monday, a warm front will help to bring back some warmer air and light showers ahead of the cold frontal passage Monday afternoon. Cold air behind this front increases’ chances for wintry weather in mountains early Tuesday morning, otherwise most of the viewing region will be cold, but sunny on Tuesday afternoon. The quiet, sunny weather will be short-lived; however, as the next system sets up for Wednesday. This storm has the potential to bring some snow, mostly for areas well west of I-95, changing over to rain by the afternoon. High temperatures will range from the mid-40s to the upper 50s through the first half of next week, the exception being cooler on Tuesday. Lows will mostly be in the 30s, with the coldest temps being on Monday night.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows to range between 33-48 degrees.

Friday: Sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s

Weekend: Variably cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid-50s.

Monday: Early rain showers, then gradual clearing. Highs near 60 degrees.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and colder. Highs in the low 40s.

Wednesday: Mixed rain and snow showers. Highs around 50 degrees.

Thursday: Partly cloudy and mild. Highs in the 50s.

Have a great rest of your day!