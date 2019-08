Earlier storms giving way to a gentler night

GOOD WEDNESDAY! JUST LIKE YESTERDAY, THERE HAVE BEEN SOME SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS DEVELOPING THROUGHOUT THE AFTERNOON, WITH A FEW REACHING SEVERE LIMITS, AS A FRONT DROPS IN FROM THE NORTHWEST. NOW ALL THE STORMS ARE EAST OF THE REGION AND WILL CONTINUE TO PULL AWAY OVERNIGHT. HIGHS HAVE BEEN IN THE 80S TO LOW 90S. ANY AND ALL STORM ACTIVITY WILL TAPER OFF AS WE GO LATER INTO THE NIGHT, WITH OVERNIGHT LOWS REMAINING IN THE MIDDLE AND UPPER 60S AND LOWER TO MIDDLE 70S.

WE’LL LOOK TO CLEAR OUT A BIT ON THURSDAY, ALTHOUGH A FEW SHOWERS AND/OR AFTERNOON STORMS CANNOT BE COMPLETELY RULED OUT. AT THIS TIME, BASED ON FORECAST MODELS, THE THINKING IS THAT ANY STORM THURSDAY WILL BE UNDER SEVERE LIMITS. A SECOND FRONT ARRIVES ON FRIDAY, GIVING US ANOTHER CHANCE TO BRING SOME SHOWERS AND POSSIBLE THUNDERSHOWERS BACK TO THE AREA. IN THE WAKE OF FRIDAY’S FRONT, WE’LL CLEAR OUT AND GET READY FOR A FANTASTIC WEEKEND! THE NICE WEATHER WILL CONTINUE INTO THE START OF NEXT WEEK, BUT A THIRD FRONT WILL LOOK TO PASS THROUGH THE AREA LATE TUESDAY AND INTO WEDNESDAY.

HERE’S A LOOK AT YOUR EXTENDED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: EARLY THUNDERSTORMS WILL GIVE WAY TO A MOSTLY CLOUDY NIGHT. PATCHY FOG IS POSSIBLE TOWARD DAYBREAK. LOWS: 66-71. WINDS WILL BE LIGHT AND VARIABLE.

THURSDAY: SUN AND CLOUD MIX. PERHAPS A AFTERNOON SHOWER OR STORM. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 80S.

FRIDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY WITH A SPOTTY SHOWER OR STORM POSSIBLE. HIGHS IN THE MID 80S.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE LOW 80S.

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY AND SEASONABLE. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID 80S.

MONDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 80S.

TUESDAY: SCATTERED AFTERNOON SHOWERS AND STORMS. HIGHS IN THE MID AND UPPER 80S.

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH MORE SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS LIKELY. HIGHS IN THE MIDDLE AND UPPER 80S TO LOW 90S.

STAY WEATHER ALERT AND HAVE A GOOD REST OF YOUR DAY!