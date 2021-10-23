Drying out for our Sunday, more rain on the way

Good Saturday! Rain will begin to move out of our area as high pressure starts to take control for our Sunday with lows in the 40’s. A warm front will creep in, bringing us some warmer air Sunday. Sunshine will return for Sunday with an increase in cloud cover and temperatures in our mid 70’s and possibly into the 80’s; we cannot rule out a possible shower or two. But soon after, another cold front will bring in a chance of rain and cooler temperatures for Monday evening and Tuesday. Some of us in western Maryland could see a shower or even a thunderstorm later on in the evening. So far, the Storm Prediction Center has us at a slight risk for severe weather. Shower chances will be on and off throughout the entire workweek.

Extended Forecast:

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with stray showers, lows in the mid 40’s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies, with a possibility of showers, high pressure begins to take control highs in the mid 60’s and lows in the upper 50’s.

MONDAY: Partly sunny, with a possibility of t-storms heading into the evening hours, highs in the lower 70’s, lows in the lower 50’s.

TUESDAY: Rain continues for our Tuesday, mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 60’s and lows in the upper 40’s. Possible overnight freezing.

WEDNESDAY: Starting to dry out, partly sunny skies, highs in the lower 60’s, with lows in the upper 40’s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies, highs in the lower 60’s are with lows in the upper 40’s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a possibility of showers returning, highs in the lower 60’s, and lows 50’s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with possible showers, with highs in the lower 60’s.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend!

-Weather Forecaster Brittany Ward