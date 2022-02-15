Dry weather Wednesday, rain, and wind Thursday

Clouds will be on the increase Wednesday, but it will be pleasantly mild and in the 50s with a bit of a breeze out of the south. – ssumner@loccaldvm.com

Good Tuesday! Tonight, mostly clear skies will once again give us a chilly night as temperatures look to drop into the lower to middle 20s. Wednesday southerly winds will lead to a warmer afternoon and an increase in cloud coverage. Forecasted afternoon highs will be much warmer and reach the middle 50s. Thursday, a cold front will approach the region from the west and move through the area Thursday night into early Friday. Ahead of this cold front, a continued southerly breeze will continue to keep our area way above normal for afternoon high temperatures. We’re expecting Thursday afternoon`s temps to peak in the mid to upper 60s with the potential for some areas to hit the 70-degree mark. Rain showers will move into the mountains and make their way to the I-81 corridor by later in the day Thursday. Additional showers and perhaps a rumble of thunder will develop, but severe weather is not looking likely, due to the timing of the front’s arrival. Gusty winds cannot be ruled out Thursday night into early Friday and rain amounts are estimated to be around 1 inch, with some fluctuation from west to east. By sunrise Friday, conditions will turn colder, and it will be quite windy. Westerly winds may gust to around 30-40 mph at times, but sunshine will once again appear during the day. A few lingering showers may be possible across southern Maryland during the early morning hours, and some upslope snow showers may be possible along the Allegheny front; otherwise, conditions should remain dry. Temperatures will max out in the 40s to lower 50s during the early morning hours but may drop throughout the day. Over the weekend, sunshine will abound and temperatures to stay slightly above normal and in the upper 40s.

The forecast is for warmer temperatures to overspread the region through Thursday before more seasonable temperatures make a little comeback. The weekend still looks nice and sunny. -ssumner@localdvm.com



Tonight: clear to mostly clear skies. Lows will range from 16-29 degrees.

Wednesday: Increasing clouds, mild and dry. Highs in the 50s.

Thursday: cloudy with rain developing. Highs in the 60s.

Friday: early shower, then turning mostly clear. Highs in the 40s.

Weekend: sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Monday: Sunny. Highs in the 50s.

Tuesday: mostly cloudy with showers. Highs in the 60s.

Have a great night! Meteorologist Scott Sumner