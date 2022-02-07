Dry weather and warm this week

Good Monday! Tonight, as a weak coastal storm pulls away and clouds start to break, especially after midnight, we may have a few issues with patchy fog. The first of several cold fronts will pass through Tuesday, but the air mass behind it won`t really be significantly cooler due to the fact it won’t be originating from Canada. Clear skies make a return Tuesday into Wednesday, before another weak cold front approaches Wednesday night, increasing cloud coverage throughout the area. This front will be crossing the area Thursday, but there does not appear to have any moisture with it, as the winds will be out of the west. The last of several fronts will pass through the region Saturday Before the front arrives it will still be mild and once again moisture will be limited; however, should precipitation fall, it will likely be in the form of rain, even initially in the mountains. Sunday will be remarkably colder behind this third cold front and will stay chilly heading into the beginning of next week.

A winter weather advisory is in effect until 8 pm for the Blue Ridge for a little rain and snow mix makes the roads slippery. Use caution if driving in the area overnight. – ssumner@localdvm.com

Here is your hour-by-hour forecast for this evening into Tuesday morning. Rain clears out and is replaced by morning sunshine – ssumner@localdvm.com

TONIGHT: Rain showers early, then overnight clearing. Lows will range from 25-33 degrees.

TUESDAY: Sunny and cold. Highs in the 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and milder. Highs in the 50s.

THURSDAY-FRIDAY: Variably cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Still mild. Highs in the 50s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and much colder. Highs in the low 40s

MONDAY: Sunny and cold. Highs in the 30s.

Have a great night!

Meteorologist Scott Sumner