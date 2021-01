Dry weather and near normal temperatures for Thursday

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD WEDNESDAY! IT UNFORTUNATELY WAS A CLOUDIER DAY THAN FORECAST, BUT CLEARING SKIES WILL PREVAIL OVERNIGHT, WITH LOWS DROPPING DOWN INTO THE MID TO UPPER 20S TO LOW 30S. PLENTY OF HOURS OF SUNSHINE MAKE A RETURN THURSDAY AS HIGH PRESSURE BUILDS IN FOR ONE DAY AS HIGHS WILL BE IN THE LOW-MID 40S. CLOUDS WILL BEGIN TO ROLL BACK INTO THE AREA FRIDAY, AND CURRENTLY, THE THINKING STAYS THE SAME, IN THAT JUST ABOUT ALL OF THE MOISTURE STAYS AWAY FROM OUR AREA; WITH JUST A FEW SHOWERS SEEN ACROSS THE SOUTHERN MARYLAND. DAYTIME HIGHS WILL RUN IN THE 30S AND LOWER 40S. THE STORM SYSTEM WILL PULL AWAY FROM OUR REGION FRIDAY EVENING AND WILL BE FOLLOWED BY MOSTLY DRY CONDITIONS EXPECTED OVER THE WEEKEND.

NEXT WEEK COULD BE INTERESTING AS THERE`S THE POTENTIAL FOR ANOTHER STORM SYSTEM DEVELOPING IN THE GULF OF MEXICO, WHICH COULD PROVE TO BE MORE IMPACTFUL FOR MONDAY NIGHT INTO TUESDAY. THE MAIN LONG-RANGE MODELS ARE SPLIT ON WHAT HAPPENS NEXT WEEK, WITH ONE MODEL KEEPING US DRY AND BRINGING MOISTURE UP INTO THE AREA. TEMPERATURES REMAIN NEAR CLIMATOLOGICAL NORMAL FOR THE MIDDLE OF JANUARY THROUGH EARLY NEXT WEEK.

TONIGHT: GRADUAL CLEARING. LOWS RANGE FROM 27-31 DEGREES.

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE 40S

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS AROUND 40 DEGREES.

WEEKEND: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE LOW 40S.

MONDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. HIGHS IN THE 40S.

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH RAIN AND SNOW SHOWERS POSSIBLE. HIGHS IN THE 40S.

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY AFTER SOME EARLY SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID-40S.

HAVE A GREAT EVENING!