Dry start to the work week but rain returns

Good Sunday! A weak low pressure is bringing some upslope snow showers to Garrett County. That low will begin to move out as the sun starts to set. It will still be a chilly night for the rest of us but will stay dry. Temperatures will remain normal as we head into the night. Lows are expected to be in the mid-teens to mid 20’s. High pressure to our south will continue to be in control Monday and Tuesday, giving us dry weather and warmer conditions. We could see an increase in cloud cover for our Monday and parts of our Tuesday. The arctic air mass will be replaced by a marine one, allowing temperatures to slowly warm and get closer to normal. Lows Monday will be back in the 20’s inland, towards lows near the 30’s, whereas the mountains could see lows in the teens. High pressure will continue to give us dry weather through Wednesday. A cold front will arrive in our area Wednesday night. Because of this, we will see rain on Thursday. Temperatures for our Thursday will rise above normal.

However, one thing that we are keeping our eye out for is the possibility of flooding. The timing of the rain and the melting of snow across the Alleghenies may raise some flooding concerns. Snow is possible on the back of this cold front Thursday night in the mountains. However, with the warmer temperatures and warm air mass, it would not be a lot of snow were to fall. But WDVM’s team of Meteorologists will continue to track this system and give updates as we get closer to the date. As we head into the Friday, we will still see warm but wet conditions as that cold front moves out. High pressure will build in Saturday, drying us out but having cooler temperatures behind that cold front for our Saturday.

Here is your 7 day forecast

EXTENDED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: MTN. snow exits. Mostly cloudy with lows in the teens to lower 20’s. Light winds out of the northeast.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with patchy morning fog. Highs in the upper 30’s and lows in the lower to upper 20’s. Light winds out of the northeast.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s and lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s. Light winds out of the SE

WEDNESDAY: Warm Up!! Cloudy with a chance of overnight rain with highs in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s and lows in the upper 30’s. Light winds out of the south

THURSDAY: Even warmer!! Rain with cloudy skies. Highs in the lower 50’s and lows in the lower 30’s to lower 40’s —light winds out of the south.

FRIDAY: Rain exits in the morning. Mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s and lows in the teens to lower 20’s—gusty winds out of the southwest.

SATURDAY: Cold returns!! Mostly sunny with highs lower to mid 30’s and lows in teens to lower 20’s. Gusty winds out of the northwest.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s and lows in the mid 20’s.

Enjoy your work week!

-Weather Forecaster Brittany Ward