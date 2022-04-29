Happy Friday! A surface ridge is building overhead tonight resulting in light winds and clear skies. Tonight will not be as cold as it was this morning but there are still some frost and freeze alerts that will go in effect during the overnight hours for north central MD and the eastern panhandle of West Virginia. Mostly clear skies is what we will see tonight with lows dipping into the lower 30s and 40s. Nice start to our day for Saturday. We will see mostly clear skies for the majority of our Saturday but heading into Saturday night as a warm front begins to come closer to our area is when we will start to see thicker clouds roll in. Showers are possible late Saturday night into early Sunday morning. Sunday we will begin to see a strength of unsettling weather. A low pressure from the west will work its way east to our area Sunday. The warm front associated with that low will bring us spotty on and off again showers and a possible for chance for some thunderstorms in the evening. An occluded system attached to the low will pass through our area Monday. We will see more rain for parts of our area Monday evening. The thunderstorm threat will remain low for the lack of instability. At this time there is no flooding concerns. The front will move through our area Tuesday morning with high pressure will briefly build towards the north Tuesday morning. Another low pressure will pass over the Great Lakes region on Tuesday into Wednesday. Showers chances will increase Tuesday afternoon into early Wednesday as the warm front associated with the low moves northward. Behind the warm front a weak southwesterly flow will lead to an increase in warm moist air across the area. An approaching cold front will pass through with enough instability combined with wind shear could prompt some thunderstorms Tuesday evening. High pressure will begin to move into our area by the end of the week.

Here is a look at the 7 day forecast

EXTENDED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with a potential frost/freeze advisories. Lows will be in the lower 30s and 40s.

SATURDAY: Mostly clear start then cloudy in the evening. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s and lows in the lower to upper 40s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with spotty showers and a chance of evening thunderstorms.

MONDAY: Cloudy start then gradually clearing. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the lower to upper 50s.

TUESDAY: Spotty PM showers with mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lows will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 70s and lows in the lower to upper 50s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a chance of rain. Highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of rain. Highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s.

Enjoy your weekend!

-Weather Forecaster Brittany Ward