Dry start to Sunday snow storm arrives mid-afternoon

Good Saturday! Mostly clear skies are what to expect for our Saturday night. High pressure will move through our area Saturday night, with the high remaining off to the north. Low temperatures on Saturday could dip into the single digits, which could be the coldest temperatures since 2019. We start our Sunday off mostly dry but chilly. The National Weather Service expanded the Winter Storm Warning across Washington County, Fredrick County, and the entire Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia. Portions of I-95 and throughout the Washington D.C. metro area are still listed as a winter weather advisory as the winter storm approaches our area. Now this, will not go into effect Sunday afternoon. The watches and warnings most likely will expire early Monday morning, except for places along the Allegheny Front, where the warning will expire around lunchtime. Snow, sleet, and freezing rain will be the main precipitation type for this upcoming storm. The timing of this storm is key to the amount of snow that will fall across the area. Northern Virginia and the D.C. area will be the first to see the snow arrive around 1-3 on Sunday afternoon. Whereas the snow for the rest of us will move through Sunday evening. As for snow totals, west of I-95 could see 1-3 inches of snow, whereas east of I-95 could see anywhere between 3-5 inches of snow. Across the Eastern panhandle of West Virginia and Garret and Allegheny Counties of Maryland can see anywhere between 5-8 inches of snow. However, we will see the transition from snow to freezing rain and sleet heading into Monday.

Heavier ice accumulation will be between I-81 and US-15. There is a possibility for minor flooding as the snow/sleet changes over to plain rain, mainly near and east of the I-95 corridor. Stronger winds are expected east of the corridor as the low exits our area. Wind gusts are expected to be 50 mph + along the Allegheny Front and the Blue Ridge. With strong winds across this area, this could cause blizzard-like conditions. At times we can see close to an inch to two an hour of snow falling. Precipitation will begin to die down from south to north late Sunday night. Winds will start to die down after sunset. We start Monday off soggy as the low moves out into PA. This low will begin to funnel in cooler air and rush into our area. Some linger snow could be possible for the first couple of areas on Monday morning. But as the low moves out, we will begin to dry out but still be cold. Moderate and heavy snow will continue to fall across the Allegheny Front Monday afternoon into Monday evening. Gusty winds will still be a factor for our Monday. Northeasterly winds could cause a Wind Advisory for the area into Monday night. This could create blizzard-like conditions within the Allegheny Front. On Monday, high temperatures for the mountains will remain in the 20’s, whereas the rest of the area could see temperatures in the upper to lower 40’s.

We will settle down Tuesday as an upper-level trough moves northeast and high pressure builds in. Mostly sunny skies are expected for our Tuesday, with high pressure gradually moving out Wednesday. Highs will be in the mid 40’s for our Wednesday, with a chance of seeing some rain showers. A cold front will move in Wednesday night and dip our temperatures back down into the 30’s for Thursday with dry conditions.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with NE winds with lows in the lower 20’s.

SUNDAY: Dry start with mostly cloudy skies, afternoon snow mixing, freezing rain/sleet, and plain rain. Highs in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s with lows in the mid to upper 20’s. Gusty NE winds between 10-21 mph.

MONDAY: AM snow turning into mixing freezing rain/sleet switching over to plain rain. The system will completely move out by lunchtime, with highs in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s and lows in the mid to upper 20’s.

TUESDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the lower to upper 30’s and lows in the teens to mid 20’s.

WEDNESDAY: Chance for Scattered rain showers with mostly cloudy skies, highs in the lower to mid 40’s with lows in the lower to upper 20’s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the lower to upper 30’s and lows in the teens to the lower 20’s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 20’s and lower 30’s with lows in the teens.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s with lows in the lower 20’s.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend!

-Weather Forecaster Brittany Ward