Good Saturday! An upper-level trough will move offshore as we head into our Sunday night. A few isolated showers can not be ruled out tonight, with northwesterly winds gusting to 40 or 45 mph. We will start to see clouds clearing tonight, and winds diminish the second half of our evening. Temperatures are expected to drop into the 30s for our area, which is a bit closer to normal for March. High pressure will begin to build across the area Monday into Monday night. Sunshine will return for our Monday, with temperatures reaching back into the 70 for light winds. A cold front will then drop down from the north on Tuesday, increasing clouds. There is another chance for rain Tuesday night as another storm system approaches our area from the west. Tuesday doesn’t look quite as nice as Monday. iA warm front will move through our region Wednesday, which will increase our chances of rain. Temperatures will likely reside near slightly above average on Wednesday under cloud cover.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: Scattered showers, with mostly cloudy skies with gusty NW winds. Lows in the upper 30’s to upper 40’s.

MONDAY: Sunny skies with SW winds. Highs in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s with lows in the lower to upper 40’s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a chance of PM showers. Highs in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s and lows in the upper 40’s to lower 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Rain with gusty SW winds. Highs in the upper 60’s and lows in the mid 40’s to upper 50’s.

THURSDAY: AM showers with partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 60’s to lower 70s and lows in the mid to upper 40s.

FRIDAY: Chance of rain with mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 50’s to lower 60s and lows in the lower to mid-40s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies with high upper 50’s to lower 60’s and lows in the upper 30’s to lower 40s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s and lows in the 40’s.

Have a great start to your work week!

-Weather Forecaster Brittany Ward