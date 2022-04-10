Good Sunday! Clouds will begin to decrease tonight. Frost Advisories will be issued tonight around midnight as our lows will dip down into the 30s. Heading into our Monday, southerly air will flow into our area, giving us some warmer conditions. But clouds will begin to increase throughout the day across the mountains. There is a chance to see some evening showers for the far northwestern part of Maryland. Highs are expected to be in the 60s and the 70s. Tuesday morning, we can see a chance of a few light showers as a weak distance passes through. Mostly sunny skies will be in store for our Tuesday with highs in the 70s. Wednesday morning, intense low pressure will be over the northern plains. The warm front associated with the low will continue to move towards the north throughout the day. Southerly air will continue to flow in our area, having our temperatures reach into the 70s. As this low moves to the north, this could prompt us to see a few showers across the area. An evening isolated thunderstorm or two is also not ruled out as this can cause some instability in our atmosphere. Thunderstorms across the area shouldn’t be widespread but look to stay towards the southeastern. As the low moves out of our area Wednesday, the trailing cold front associated with the low pressure could bring some more showers heading into Thursday morning. High pressure begins to move into our area Friday, with temperatures falling back into the 60s. Mostly staying dry for the first half of our weekend, and it looks like the next time we can see rain will be Sunday.

Here is a look at the 7 day

EXTENDED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with NW winds. Lows will be in the 30s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a few spotty PM showers. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the 50s.

TUESDAY: AM spotty shows with mostly cloudy skies with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a PM shower and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the 70s and lows in the 60s.

THURSDAY: On and off again showers with partly cloudy skies. Highs in the 70s and lows in the 40s and 50s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s and lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s.

SUNDAY: Scattered showers with a chance of showers with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s.

Have a great start to your work week!

-Weather Forecaster Brittany Ward