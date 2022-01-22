Dry start for our Sunday before afternoon snow rolls in

Good Saturday! Pretty chilly is what to expect for our evening. Mostly cloudy skies with lows in the teens to lower 20’s. High pressure will continue to bring us dry but cooler conditions. The high will begin to settle to the south during the overnight hours. A clipper system from the west will start to move into the area. A southwesterly flow between the two systems will allow a milder day for Sunday. With highs being in the mid to upper 30’s across the area. We will stay mostly dry for Sunday; however, as that clipper system approaches, we will begin to see light snow flurries across the area. Locations across the Allegheny Front will see widespread snow showers later Sunday afternoon. Heavier snow showers and snow squalls are possible across the Allegheny Front, with all will average around 2-4″, with the highest amounts

in the favored upslope areas. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Garrett and Western Grant Counties. Drier yet chilly conditions return for our Monday as high pressure briefly takes control. However, another clipper system will likely affect us on Tuesday. The system will remain to the north, but the cold front associated will probably approach our area Monday night, bringing another round of snow showers and rain. High pressure will begin to approach our area from the northwest Wednesday into Thursday. The next chance to see some rain will be into next weekend.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: Cold, with mostly clear skies, with southerly winds. Lows in the teens to lower 20’s.

SUNDAY: Dry start with mostly cloudy skies; snow arrives afternoon before moving out and light NW winds. Highs in the mid to upper 30’s and lows in the teens in the lower 20’s.

MONDAY: MTN. Snow, with partly cloudy skies with south winds with highs in the lower to upper 30’s and lows in the upper 20’s and lower 30’s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of rain/snow mix. Highs in the upper 30’s the to mid 40’s and lows in the teens to lower 20’s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s and lows in the single digits to teens.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 30’s and lows in the teens to lower 20’s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with highs in the lower to upper 30’s and lows in the teens to lower 20’s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the lower to mid 30’s and lows in the teens.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend!

-Weather Forecaster Brittany Ward