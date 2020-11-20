Skip to content
WDVM 25
Washington, DC
55°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Elections
Pass or Fail
Home for the Holidays
Coronavirus
Maryland
Washington, DC
Virginia
West Virginia
National
Careers InDemand
CMA Awards
Veterans Voices
Border Report Tour
DC Bureau
Capitol Review
Entertainment
inFOCUS
Ag News
Top Stories
Georgia governor certifies presidential electors for Biden
Live: Police responding to active shooter at Wisconsin mall; suspect at large
Live
Historic Chambersburg flag from 1864 restored
Video
Woofie’s treats FOHA’s adoptable dogs to a spa day
Weather
Daily Forecast
Traffic
Cameras
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Weather or Not
Sports
Masters Report
High School Football Schedules
Washington Huddle
The Big Game
Maryland Sports
Virginia Sports
West Virginia Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
WVU Mountaineers
Pennsylvania Sports
Japan 2020
Deals
Hump Day
Golf Tour Card
Ask The Pros
Ask The Pros
Wellness Network
Legally Speaking
Community
Webchat
Weis Day of Giving Telethon
Gift of Giving Back
Stronger Together
Events
Pledge of Allegiance Submissions
Obituaries
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contests
Home for the Holidays Sweepstakes
Disney DCappella Sweepstakes
DCW50
How to Watch DCW50
Program Schedule
DCW Community Events
DCW50 on Facebook
Living Black History
SOME’s Thanksgiving “Trot for Hunger”
Contact DCW50
About Us
Contact Us
How to Watch WDVM 25
TV Schedule
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Mobile Apps
News Dubs
FCC Public File
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Dry Saturday, but changes come late Sunday
Today's Forecast
Seasonable temperatures as we head towards Thanksgiving.
by:
Derek Bowen
Posted:
Nov 20, 2020 / 05:41 PM EST
/
Updated:
Nov 20, 2020 / 05:41 PM EST
Trending Stories
Maryland’s first traffic garden opens in Hagerstown
Video
Three charged for six burglaries and thefts in Frederick County, Boonsboro area
News
Washington County has seen an increase in positive COVID-19 cases
Video
Frederick Police investigating fatal single-vehicle accident at a stormwater pond
Video