Dry Saturday, but changes come late Sunday

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) -- TONIGHT IS NOT LOOKING TO BE AS COLD AS LAST EVENING BUT WILL STILL RANGE BETWEEN THE LOW 30S IN THE MOUNTAINS TO AROUND 50 DEGREES NEAR THE BELTWAY. FRIDAY, HIGH-PRESSURE SHIFTS TO OUR SOUTH AND EAST, WHICH IN TURN CONTINUES TO BRING US DRY CONDITIONS AND WARMING TEMPERATURES. IN SOME CASES, THE THERMOMETER WILL BE 10 DEGREES WARMER THAN NORMAL, WITH HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID 60S FOR MOST, AND A FEW MID-50S IN THE HIGHER ELEVATIONS.

AS A COLD FRONT APPROACHES THE REGION OVER THE WEEKEND, HIGH PRESSURE WILL CONTINUE TO MOVE FURTHER OUT TO SEA, ALLOWING FOR MORE CLOUDS TO BUILD ACROSS THE AREA. OVERALL, THOUGH CONDITIONS SHOULD REMAIN DRY UNTIL LATE SUNDAY INTO MONDAY. DEPENDING ON TIMING, MOST MODELS HAVE PRECIPITATION PASSING THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT INTO MONDAY MORNING, WITH GRADUAL CLEARING LATER ON MONDAY. RAIN AMOUNTS ARE LOOKING TO BE VERY LIGHT, LESS THAN QUARTER OF AN INCH. COOLER TEMPERATURES WILL PREVAIL MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY BEHIND THE FRONT, WHILE NORTHERLY BREEZES AND DRY CONDITIONS WIN OUT. TUESDAY IS THE TRANSITION DAY, BEFORE OUR NEXT SYSTEM PUSHES INTO OUR BACKYARD. LONG-RANGE FORECAST MODELS ARE IN AGREEMENT THAT WEDNESDAY IS LOOKING RAINY WITH OUR NEXT STORM.