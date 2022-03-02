Good Wednesday! A weak cold dry front is approaching from the northwest. The front will stall out in our area today, which will cause our temperatures to be a bit milder today. A low pressure will pass to the north as we head into tonight. Rain showers will develop across the Allegheny Front, but the rest of the area will stay dry. Winds will turn southerly tonight, which will bring milder lows. Clouds will increase tonight in front of this frontal boundary. The cold front will begin to move out early Thursday, bringing another possibility of rain showers early Thursday morning along the Allegheny Front. Winds will be gusty Thursday, with temperatures a bit cooler Thursday. Rain showers along the Allegheny Front could change into snow before we see the low completely move out. Minor accumulations are expected. High pressure will begin to build in Thursday night into Friday. Thursday night looks to be the coldest night out of the week. We will start to see clearing skies Thursday night into Friday, and winds will die down on Friday. Sunshine will return Friday, but wind chills will be in the teens for the start of our Friday. However, we will see a warmer air mass as the high shifts to the east Friday night, and clouds will return. Temperatures for our Saturday will spike into the 70’s. Dry conditions are expected for the majority of our Saturday. A low-pressure system will be moving out of the central plains into the Great Lakes Saturday night into Sunday. The cold front associated with the system will likely stall in our area thanks to a Bermuda High offshore. While some of us will stay dry for our Sunday, there is a chance for some showers for our area’s northern and western portions. Rain showers will continue into Monday and Tuesday.

Here is a look at the 7-day

EXTENDED FORECAST:

TODAY: Partly cloudy skies to start then gradually clearing. Breezy conditions with highs in the upper 50’s to low 60’s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies with lows in the lower to mid 40’s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with spotty MTN. showers. Windy conditions with gust gusting at 20 mph. Highs in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s and lows in the lower to upper 20’s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with wind chills in the teens to start. Highs in the mid to upper 40s and lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of PM showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s and lows in the lower to upper 40s.

SUNDAY: Spotty showers with mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s and lows in the lower to upper 50s.

MONDAY: Rain showers with mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the lower to mid-70s and lows in the upper 40’s to the lower 50s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s and lows in the lower 50’s.

Have a great Wednesday!

-Weather Forecaster Brittany Ward