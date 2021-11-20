Dry for our Saturday night but will see showers move in for Sunday

Good Saturday! Mostly cloudy skies are what we will see heading into our Saturday night. An upper-level disturbance approaching from the west will bring in high clouds into the area. We will see relatively cool temperatures heading into our evening, with lows dropping into the low to upper 30’s. We’ll start our Sunday off dry with mostly cloudy skies. A strong upper trough associated with a storm system will begin to work its way into the area for late Sunday evening into early morning Monday, bringing us some showers. A few snow showers could be seen along and west of the Alleghenies.

For our Monday, we will be seeing gusty winds and cooler temperatures for our Monday. Wind gusts can gust near 30-40 mph. High pressure will begin to work its way to our area Tuesday. Max temperatures for Tuesday are expected to be in the lower to mid 40’s. Winds will start to diminish as we head into the evening hours on Tuesday, but it will remain cold.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: Partly clear skies with lows in the lower to mid 30’s.

SUNDAY: Dry start to Sunday, showers begin to move in for the evening hours, with highs in the upper 40’s to mid 50’s, lows in the upper 30’s to mid 40’s.

MONDAY: Morning showers, drying out for the evening, highs in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s.

TUESDAY: Drying out with sunny skies, but cooler temperatures, highs in the lower to mid 40’s and lows in the lower to upper 20’s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 40’s and lows in the lower 30’s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 50’s and lows in the upper 30’s.

FRIDAY: dry start with mostly cloudy skies. Showers start to work their way into the evening time, Highs in the lower to mid 50’s and lows in the lower to mid 30’s.

SATURDAY: Drying out cool down with partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s.