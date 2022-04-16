Good Saturday! Southerly will continue to bring high clouds throughout our evening. Temperatures tonight will stay mild as they dip down into the 40s. We continue to see a dry airmass, and with this, some of the showers are struggling to reach the ground. A few scattered showers are what we can see heading into tonight as a cold front is moving out of our area. As that cold front leaves our area, we will begin to see a shift in our winds from southerly to more northwesterly will funnel in much cooler air. Winds could gust up to 20 mph to 25 mph tonight. Lows will drop into the 40s east of the Blue Ridge and 20s along the Alleghenies. We will see steadier cooler air across the for Easter, keeping us a bit chilly. However, sunshine will return for our Easter. Winds will be breezy tomorrow, with high temperatures in the mid-50s.

High pressure will begin to move into our area. Heading into tonight, we are keeping our eye on the potential for areas of frost. A few places across the mountains could dip to the freezing point tonight. There is a chance to see some wintry precipitation across the higher elevations on Monday. But given the drier airmass accumulation will be challenging this far in April. If we do end up seeing any accumulation in the higher elevations, it could be an inch. Models are still in disagreement about the precipitation type. Freezing rain and ice pellets can not be ruled out for our Monday. Monday’s high will be in the 40s, keeping it chilly, and mountains areas will struggle to get out of the 30s throughout the day. This system will begin to move out late Monday with another chance for freeze/frost conditions east of I-95 for the growing season. High-pressure returns for our Tuesday, and dry conditions will continue into the rest of the workweek. Cooler temperatures are expected to dip into the 30s for most of the area. The next system we are keeping our eye on will be late Thursday night. There is a slight chance for some showers Thursday evening, mainly west of the Blue Ridge. Temperatures will increase into the 70s Thursday, and we will continue to see warm weather throughout the following weekend!

Sunny 7 day forecast

EXTENDED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: Scattered showers with mostly cloudy skies. Potential freeze watch tonight. Lows will dip into the upper 30s to lower 40s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with another chance for an evening frost. Highs will be in the 50s and lows in the lower to upper 30s.

MONDAY: Rain with mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s and lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the lower to upper 50s and lows in the mid to upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies with temperatures warming up! Highs rise back into the 60s, and lows will be in the 40s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the 70s and lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the lower to mid-70s and lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the lower 70s and lows in the 50s.

Enjoy your Easter Sunday!!

-Weather Forecaster Brittany Ward