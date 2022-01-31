Dry but still cold for our Monday

Good morning! Happy Monday! It will be a chilly start to our work week before we see a warming trend towards the middle of the week. An increase in cloud cover is what we expect for our Monday. Highs today will continue to push above freezing. But overnight lows will dip back down into the 20’s, with skies beginning to clear up. High pressure will continue to control our Tuesday and Tuesday evenings. Mostly cloudy skies will be in store for our Tuesday. Most of us will stay dry for our Tuesday, but we can not rule out a possible stray shower across the mountains. Highs Tuesday will remain in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s, and lows will dip to the 20’s to 30’s. The high will start to move out of our area for our Wednesday. A strong low will begin to approach our area. Winds will be shifting from northeast to southerly, which will help warm our temperatures for our Wednesday. Light precipitation is possible across the mountains by the evening as the cold front moves in. Temperatures will remain above freezing, and a warm air mass will result in mostly rain falling across the area. However, there is a slight chance of seeing freezing rain in a few spots. Highs are Thursday will reach into the 50s, and some places could even reach into the 60’s as we continue to have a warm air mass in place. Widespread rain is expected all day Thursday across the viewing area. But it does not look to be a washout. The low will start to move out of the area by early Friday, and rain begins to wrap up for most of the area. As for rain totals, we could see anywhere between 1-1.5 inches of rain. However, isolated flooding could be a concern due to the warmer temperatures, the amount of rain falling, and the snowpack melting over the mountains. A strong cold front will move through Friday evening, bringing back colder and drier air. Temperatures will dip back down to below average for this weekend.

Here is a look at the 7 day forecast

EXTENDED FORECAST:

TODAY: Cold, with partly cloudy skies and patchy am fog. Highs in the upper 30’s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies with lows in the lower to upper 20’s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with patchy am fog. Highs in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s and lows in the upper 20’s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with the possibility of overnight showers. It will be a bit warmer, with highs in the mid to upper 40’s and lows in the upper 30’s.

THURSDAY: Rain showers for the majority of the day with cloudy skies. Highs in the lower 50’s to 60’s and lows in the lower to upper 30’s.

FRIDAY: AM showers with mostly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 40’s to lower 50’s and lows in the teens to lower 20’s.

SATURDAY: Cold returns! Mostly cloudy skies with highs in the lower 30’s and lows in the teens to lower 20’s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 30’s and lows in the lower to upper 20’s.

Have a great Monday!

-Weather forecaster Brittany Ward